Yahoo Sports Expands Indoor Football League Broadcast Slate to 64 Games for 2026 Season

Yahoo Sports and the Indoor Football League (IFL) today announced an expansion of their partnership to bring live football broadcasts to Yahoo Sports Network this season. Now, Yahoo Sports Network will be home to 64 live IFL broadcasts, up from the 59 originally announced in December.

The enhanced package will include the league's premier events, highlighted by the IFL National Championship and the American Dream IFL Cup. The games will be available exclusively on Yahoo Sports Network, the streaming TV channel operated by C15 Studio. The 64-game slate includes:

IFL National Championship Game - August 16

American Dream IFL Cup - May 18-24

Two First-Round Playoff Games

Western Conference Championship

All broadcasts will be produced by the IFL and distributed wherever Yahoo Sports Network is available, including major FAST platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Fubo, LG Channels, Plex, Prime Video, Samsung TV Plus, and The Roku Channel, in addition to Yahoo's direct-to-consumer platform at yahoosports.tv.

The expanded IFL package further strengthens Yahoo Sports Network 's growing lineup of premium football content, joining original programming including Football 301, Inside Coverage, Yahoo Fantasy Forecast, College Football Enquirer, and Josh Pate's College Football Show.

Select IFL broadcasts will feature an all-Yahoo Sports on-air team, including Jason Fitz (co-host of Yahoo Sports Daily and host of Fantasy Football Live), Nate Tice (host of Football 301), and Caroline Fenton (co-host of Yahoo Sports Daily and Hoops 360), bringing deep football expertise and national perspective to the coverage.

The expanded partnership represents a major step forward in the IFL's continued national growth, providing fans with unprecedented access to live games across multiple platforms and further establishing the league as a premier property in the evolving digital sports landscape.

"We're thrilled to add the energy and excitement of live IFL action to our Yahoo Sports Network programming," said Ryan Spoon, President of Yahoo Media Group. "These broadcasts pair perfectly with our original football shows and continue to make Yahoo Sports Network a go-to destination for football fans all year long."

"We are excited to bring our Championship Game and the IFL Cup to the Yahoo Sports Network audience," said Todd Tryon, Commissioner of the Indoor Football League. "This is a big step for both of us. We are giving our coaches and players more opportunities to show what they bring to the game, while our fans have more ways to take in the action with all the viewing options Yahoo offers."

"The expansion of our partnership with the Yahoo Sports Network represents a major step forward in delivering national scale and meaningful reach for our corporate partners," said Jared Widman, President of the Indoor Football League Business Division. "With distribution across leading FAST platforms and Yahoo's extensive digital ecosystem, we're reaching a broad, highly engaged audience. We're also excited to work alongside Jason Fitz and Yahoo's exceptional on-air talent, whose credibility and energy will elevate our broadcasts and enhance the fan experience."

