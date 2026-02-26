Freight Sign Defensive Back Steven Thomas
Published on February 25, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)
Fishers Freight News Release
FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced on Friday that they have signed defensive back Steven Thomas for the upcoming 2026 season.
Thomas is a Danville, Indiana native. He is 6'5 and weighs 307 pounds coming into training camp. He played two seasons at Wabash University.
As a senior, he earned Second Team All-North Coast Athletic Conference Honors. He also played in all 10 games, where he had 18 tackles, 3 sacks for 18 yards, and 8.5 tackles for loss.
In his junior year, he played in five games where he made 16 tackles, including one tackle for a loss of five yards and a half sack for four yards.
His senior year, he helped lead his team to a 3A regional championship.
Indoor Football League Stories from February 25, 2026
- Freight Sign Wide Receiver Jaylen Green - Fishers Freight
- Freight Sign Defensive Lineman James Wright - Fishers Freight
- Freight Sign Defensive Back Steven Thomas - Fishers Freight
- Freight Sign Defensive Back Jarvis Martin - Fishers Freight
- Yahoo Sports Expands Indoor Football League Broadcast Slate to 64 Games for 2026 Season - IFL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.