Freight Sign Defensive Lineman James Wright

Published on February 25, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

FISHERS- The Fishers Freight announced on Sunday that they have signed defensive lineman James Wright for the upcoming 2026 season.

Wright, a Fayetteville, North Carolina native, played two years of varsity football at Cinco Ranch High School before collegiate stops at Bacone College and East Texas Baptist University, before landing at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor for graduate school during the 2024 season.

In 2024, the 6'3 defensive lineman played in six games for the Crusaders and had fifteen total tackles.

During his three seasons at East Texas Baptist University, Wright played in twelve games. He totaled 54 tackles and 2.5 sacks for 28 yards. In college, he was a two-time all-conference selection in college and also made the Dean's List.

