Freight Sign Defensive Back Jarvis Martin

Published on February 25, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced on Monday that they have signed defensive back Jarvis "Juice" Martin for the upcoming 2026 season.

Martin, 5'10, most recently played at Catawba, where he had been named WePlayed Sports South Atlantic Conference Football Special Teams Player of the Week. He earned this by having two interceptions, including an 89-yard pick-six.

Prior to being at Catawba, the Macon, Georgia native went to UNC Charlotte, where he played three games and made the Athletic Director's List.

He started his college career at the College of San Mateo, where they were the CCCAA Football State Runner-Ups.

They went 12-1 with the only loss being in the State Championship. He had two tackles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in a win against San Joaquin Delta.







