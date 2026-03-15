Freight Pull Away Late to Defeat Steamwheelers 45-27 in 2026 Season Opener

Published on March 15, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







The 2026 season of the Indoor Football League kicked off Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd in Fishers, Indiana, as the Fishers Freight used a dominant fourth quarter to defeat the Quad City Steamwheelers 45-27. The game also marked a milestone moment for the league as the first-ever IFL broadcast on the Yahoo Sports Network, bringing the fast-paced action of indoor football to a national digital audience.

Fishers struck first behind quarterback Felix Harper, who helped guide the Freight offense to two early scoring drives and a 14-6 lead in the opening quarter. Quad City answered in the second quarter behind wide receiver Quian Williams, whose touchdown receptions helped the Steamwheelers briefly move in front. The teams traded scores throughout the half before Fishers regained the advantage and carried a 24-20 lead into halftime.

The Steamwheelers pushed back again in the third quarter as wide receiver Keyvan Rudd found the end zone to give Quad City a 27-24 lead. But the momentum quickly shifted as the Freight defense stepped up with key plays, including two interceptions by defensive back Jaiden Roe that stalled promising Steamwheelers drives and helped swing the game back in Fishers' favor.

From there, the Freight took over. Fishers scored repeatedly in the fourth quarter while its defense tightened, turning a narrow deficit into a comfortable lead. Kicker Calum Sutherland added points with his leg, including a deuce, and the Freight defense delivered the final points with a safety on the last play of the game to seal the victory.

The late surge allowed Fishers to close the contest on an 18-point run and secure the 45-27 win to open the 2026 Indoor Football League season. The Freight begin the year with momentum in front of their home crowd, while the Steamwheelers will look to regroup after a competitive game that remained undecided until the final quarter. With a packed house and the league's debut on Yahoo Sports Network, the night marked an exciting start to what promises to be a new era for the IFL.







Indoor Football League Stories from March 15, 2026

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