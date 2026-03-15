Freight Opens 2026 IFL Season with Big Win over Quad City

Published on March 14, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS- The Fishers Freight hosted the Quad City Steamwheelers on March 14 in the season opener for the IFL season. In the first nationally televised game, Fishers handed the Steamwheelers a 45-27 loss and started off the season strong.

FIRST QUARTER

Getting the ball first, Fishers got to work quickly with a touchdown by JT Stokes to give them a 7-0 lead, after Calum Sutherland's extra point kick was good.

Quian Williams answered back with a touchdown of his own, but Quad City missed the extra point, making it 7-6.

CJ Windham scored his first touchdown of the season to give the Freight a 14-6 lead, which is how the first quarter would end.

SECOND QUARTER

Fishers' Jaiden Roe kicked off the second quarter with the first interception of the game, which the Freight were able to convert into a field goal when Calum Sutherland found success through the uprights once more.

Quian Williams scored his second touchdown of the night. The Steamwheelers attempted a two-point conversion and were unsuccessful, bringing the score to 17-12 Fishers.

Williams scored the game's next touchdown too, giving Quad City their first lead of the game with a successful two-point conversion.

It was 20-17 Steamwheelers before Freight quarterback Felix Harper shoved his way into the end zone with the help of his teammates to make it 24-20 after another good kick from Sutherland.

That is how the first half ended.

THIRD QUARTER

Keyvan Rudd scored for Quad City to give them a 27-24 lead after a good extra point.

Fishers' Josiah King had a long run into the end zone to give Fishers back the lead. Sutherland was perfect again and the score became 31-27.

Jaiden Roe made another interception late in the third quarter but it ended before either team could score again.

FOURTH QUARTER

The Freight's CJ Windham scored his second touchdown of the night to make it 38-27 before scoring the season's first safety and tacking on another two points

With about four minutes to go in the final quarter, Sutherland kicked a successful field goal to make it 43-27.

On the very next kickoff, he added two points with the season's first deuce.

With a final score of 45-27, the Freight claimed the first victory of the IFL season over the Quad City Steamwheelers.







Indoor Football League Stories from March 14, 2026

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