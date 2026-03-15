Pirates Sign Darta Lee

Published on March 14, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Orlando Pirates News Release







ORLANDO, FL - The Orlando Pirates of the Indoor Football League have signed offensive lineman Darta Lee for the 2026 season. Lee stands 6'4'' 325-pounds and has been honing his craft in the Canadian Football League.

The 27-year old is a Texas native who was able to play at AT&T Stadium during high school. No moment was too big for Lee as he went on to become the first true freshman to start on the offensive line for Illinois' season opener in the last 20 seasons.

Lee went to Kilgore College for the 2017 season before heading back home to Texas. He joined UTEP in 2018 but only played two games due to a season-ending injury. Ultimately, Lee pushed through the pain.

The following year he started five games at left tackle, the same number he'd start in his senior season. In total, Lee started 10 of the 17 games he played at left tackle for the Miners.

Recently, Lee has been making a name for himself in Canada. He began his time in the CFL playing for the Toronto Argonauts before later finding a home with the Ottawa Redblacks. Lee made four appearances for the Redblacks in 2025 as he played in each of the team's first four games.







Indoor Football League Stories from March 14, 2026

Pirates Sign Darta Lee - Orlando Pirates

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