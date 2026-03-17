Freight Travels to Green Bay for First Road Game of Season

Published on March 17, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Fishers Freight will take on the Green Bay Blizzard in their first road game of the season. After a dominant win at home over the Quad City Steamwheelers last week, the Freight will look to make a statement with another win on the road.

LAST TIME OUT

The last time the Freight faced the Green Bay Blizzard was on June 21, 2025 when the Freight snapped their nine-game losing streak at home with a 57-56 buzzer beater win. This kicked off a five-game win streak for them, which is how they ended the season last year. They were 1-1 against Green Bay last year overall.

SCOUTING REPORT

In 2024, the Green Bay Blizzard had a franchise-high fourteen wins and won their first playoff game in over ten years. In 2025, they followed it up with their first Eastern Conference Championship and advanced to the IFL Championship, where they fell to the Vegas Knight Hawks, 64-61. Those two teams faced off week one, where the Blizzard got their revenge in the form of a 37-35 win.







Indoor Football League Stories from March 17, 2026

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