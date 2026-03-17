Indoor Football League Announces Pendular as Official Highlight Technology Partner for 2026

Published on March 17, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







The Indoor Football League is proud to announce a new partnership with Pendular, naming the company the Official Highlight Technology Partner of the IFL beginning with the 2026 season.

Pendular's advanced artificial intelligence platform will power the league's entire highlight ecosystem, enabling the IFL to deliver faster, smarter, and more dynamic video content across all digital platforms.

Through this partnership, every clip, highlight, melt, and condensed game produced by the IFL will be Powered by Pendular.

Pendular utilizes proprietary AI technology to automatically identify key moments in live sports broadcasts and instantly generate high-quality video content for leagues, teams, and media partners. The platform allows rights holders to create automated highlights, real-time clips, and full game compilations while distributing them across multiple formats and platforms simultaneously.

For the IFL, the technology will dramatically expand the league's ability to capture and distribute the most exciting moments of indoor football.

Highlights will be created in real time and optimized for a wide range of digital platforms, including broadcast recap packages, vertical social media clips, player highlight reels, and condensed game formats. Pendular's platform can automatically generate multiple video formats, tag players and moments, and organize footage for immediate publishing across social and digital channels.

"This partnership represents a major step forward for the IFL's digital content strategy," said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon. "Pendular's technology allows us to deliver highlights to fans faster than ever while dramatically expanding the volume of content we can create around our players, teams, and biggest moments."

The partnership will also enhance storytelling opportunities throughout the season. The Pendular platform enables leagues to filter clips by player, team, game, or moment, allowing the IFL to build deeper highlight libraries and deliver personalized content to fans and media partners.

As the 2026 season begins, fans will see Pendular integrated across the league's entire digital content network.

From game-winning touchdowns to viral sideline moments, the best plays in indoor football will now reach fans faster and at greater scale than ever before.

Every moment. Every highlight.

Powered by Pendular.







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