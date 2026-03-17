Sharks Announce New Practice Facility Located at Jacksonville University

Published on March 17, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







Jacksonville, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks are proud to announce that Jacksonville University will serve as the official practice facility for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

This partnership marks an exciting step forward for the franchise as the Sharks continue to expand their footprint in the Jacksonville community while providing players and coaches with a premier training environment. Located along the St. Johns River, Jacksonville University is now home to the Sharks practice field hosting the team's practices, training sessions, and football operations.

"Jacksonville University offers a world-class environment that aligns perfectly with the standard of excellence we set for the Sharks," Head Coach Jason Gibson said. "This partnership ensures our team has the best possible foundation as we head into the 2026 season. We look forward to building a long-standing relationship with the JU family."

The collaboration strengthens the connection between the Sharks and JU, providing opportunities for student engagement, fan interaction, and future partnerships between the team and the university.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Jacksonville Sharks to the Jacksonville University campus," said Bambi Brundage, Executive Director of Student Wellness and Engagement at Jacksonville University. "This partnership reflects our commitment to being an active, engaged part of the Jacksonville community. Having a professional team train here creates meaningful opportunities for our students and strengthens the connection between JU and the city we call home."

VIPs and media will get their first look at the new practice facility during the official unveiling event scheduled for Saturday, March 21. The unveiling will take place at 10:30 a.m., followed by Fan Day festivities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., where fans will have the chance to tour the facility, meet players, and celebrate the start of the 2026 season.

The Jacksonville Sharks continue preparations for another exciting season in the Indoor Football League, with training camp and team activities taking place on Jacksonville University's campus. The Sharks open on the road with their first game on March 28th. The Sharks home opener is Friday, April 17th vs the Orlando Pirates. For tickets call 904-621-0700 or go to jaxsharks.com.







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