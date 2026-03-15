Iowa Barnstormers Announce Official Watch Party Location

Published on March 15, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers are pleased to announce that Rookie's Sports Bar and Grill, located at 2180 NW 156th Street in Clive, will be the Official Host of all road game watch parties for the 2026 Iowa Barnstormers season. This year, all eight regular season Barnstormers road games will air live at Rookie's Sports Bar and Grill. Fans are invited to enjoy great food, drinks, and football each road game week.

The first Watch Party will take place on Saturday, March 21 when the Barnstormers open the 2026 season against the Quad City Steamwheelers. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. CST. The full watch party schedule is listed below.

2026 Barnstormers Watch Party Schedule:

(All times listed in CST)

Saturday, March 21 @ Quad City Steamwheelers 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 11 @ Fishers Freight 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 18 @ Green Bay Blizzard 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 17 @ Northern Arizona Wranglers 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 30 @ Tulsa Oilers 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 6 @ Orlando Pirates 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 20 @ Fishers Freight 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 18 @ Jacksonville Sharks 6:00 p.m.

The home portion of the schedule will kick off on Saturday, April 4 when the Green Bay Blizzard come to town. 2026 Season Tickets remain on sale for a slow as $128 per seat. Call the Iowa Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 to lock in your membership. Individual Game Tickets can be purchased for any regular season home game.







Indoor Football League Stories from March 15, 2026

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