Barnstormers Partner with Dynamic Chiropractic and Wellness

Published on March 11, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed a multi-year partnership with its exclusive chiropractic care partners, Dynamic Chiropractic and Wellness.

"We are excited to be partnering with Dynamic Chiropractic and Wellness as we continue to elevate the care provided to our athletes," said General Manager Juli Pettit. "Dr. Davis is a Des Moines native who provides patient-focused care to our community and will prioritize our athletes needs to assist in recovery throughout the season. We look forward to having him as part of our team."

Dynamic Chiropractic and Wellness puts the focus on the patient, taking time to find the root cause of each patient's problem in order to provide them with the best and most effective treatment. Each individualized treatment plan includes continued care aimed at achieving functional goals.

"When the opportunity presented itself to work with the Barnstormers, I jumped on it," said Dr. Davis. "I work with patients of all ages, from newborns to older years, but I especially love working with athletes."

To learn more about Dynamic Chiropractic and Wellness, visit https:/ www.dynamicchiropracticandwellness.com

