Barnstormers Partner with the Athletic Training Room, LLC

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed a multi-year partnership with its exclusive athletic training partners, The Athletic Training Room, LLC.

"We have worked with The Athletic Training Room before and are beyond excited to be rekindling a great partnership that will elevate the standard of care for our players," said General Manager Juli Pettit. "Their dedication to player well-being and expertise in sports medicine, injury prevention, and rehabilitation will ensure our athletes are receiving top-tier care during all stages of the Indoor Football League season." The Athletic Training Room provides comprehensive sports medicine and rehabilitation services for athletes and active individuals across all ages and abilities, ensuring the highest quality care from injury prevention to peak performance.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Iowa Barnstormers to provide elite athletic training services" said owner and athletic trainer, Michael Donahue. "Our goal is to keep their athletes performing at their highest level while prioritizing long-term health and injury prevention." To learn more about The Athletic Training Room, visit www.theathletictrainer.com

