Know Before You Go - March 15

Published on March 10, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Green Bay Blizzard host the Vegas Knight Hawks on March 15 at the Resch Center!

Where: Resch Center (820 Armed Forces Dr, Green Bay, WI 54304)

When: 3:00 PM

Presented by: Northwinds Adventures, Thrivent Member Network - Wisconsin Upper Michigan Region, Section Yellow Nation, Wood Tech Industries, Q90FM Radio, & The Family Radio Network

Theme:

Its Faith and Family Day with the Green Bay Blizzard! The game will features a halftime show from Jamie MacDonald. In addition, it is also the IFL Hall of Fame Game and 2025 IFL Championship rematch between the Green Bay Blizzard and Vegas Knight Hawks! We will host representatives of the IFL and the 2025 Hall of Fame Class. Michael Bazemore and Brady Roland will be honored during the game and over the weekend they will be officially welcomed into the IFL Hall of Fame. Congatulations Michael Bazemore and Brady Roland! The fun does not stop there! The Green Bay Blizzard will also be wearing unique "Black Ice" Eastern Conference Champion jerseys thanks to OT Sports.

Join us on March 15 to see our home opener, Jamie MacDoanld halftime performance, the most recent IFL Hall of Fame class, and debut of our "Black Ice" Eastern Conference Champion jerseys!

Jamie MacDonald

Jamie MacDonald will be performing at halftime. She is an up and coming artist with songs such as Desperate and Left It In The River, which was voted as one of Q90 FM viewers' favorites in 2025. Enjoy her halftime performance for free when you purchase a ticket to the game.

Giveaway

Thanks to Section Yellow, we will be giving away an Eastern Conference Champion Banner Rally Towels to the first 3,000 fans through the doors. Doors are expected to open about an hour before game time (3 PM).

Item of The Game

The March 15 game ball will be the item of the game. Get your very own game ball at the Green Bay Blizzard Merch Stand (outside section 217) for a discounted price!

Merch Stand

The Blizzard Merch Stand has moved locations. It will now be found outside Section 217 ! The Merch Stand is open until the end of the 3rd Quarter. Select items will be sold on field during our 5th Quarter!

Concessions Special

Throughout the game, concessions stand will have a hot dog and soda Family Day Combo available for only $5!

5th Quarter

We welcome all fans onto the field after the game. Meet players, coaches, staff, and other fans! There is also an opportunity to purchase select items on the field during the 5th Quarter.

*do not bring food or beverages onto the field

Postgame Party

Join Blizzard players, coaches, and fans at the Green Bay Distillery (835 Mike McCarthy Way, Ashwaubenon, WI 54304) after the game.

