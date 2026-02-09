Blizzard Sign Offensive Lineman Dakota White for the 2026 Season

Published on February 9, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have officially signed offensive lineman Dakota White for the 2026 season.

More strength up front- that is what the Green Bay Blizzard found in Dakota White. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound offensive lineman brings great collegiate experience. The Katy, Texas, native helped bolster the offensive lines of two college football programs. In 2026, White begins his professional career at Blizzard Training Camp as an IFL rookie.

Louisiana Tech is where White made his mark. From 2020 to 2023, he appeared in 43 games and made 30 starts. The lineman became highly touted, earning selections to the Conference USA All-Freshman Team (2020), the Phil Steele Preseason Third Team All-Conference USA (2022), and Conference USA Honorable Mention Team (2022). During his final season with the Bulldogs (2023), the team ranked third in their conference in yards per game (260.9). White did not allow a sack in his final eight games of the year (282 opportunities).

Following four successful seasons, White transferred to the University of Houston. That season, 2024, White played seven games and started three. After his first game of the year, White did not receive a penalty, and, in his final five games of the season, White did not give up a sack. Unfortunately, an injury sidelined the upcoming lineman for the latter half of 2024. Still, he is ready to pick up where he left off and begin his professional career.

Green Bay Blizzard Training Camp will begin in early March. White and other Blizz recruits will report to Green Bay and start their season. Much like the indoor football game, the early parts of the IFL season are fast-paced, as players travel to join the team, attend Training Camp, learn the indoor game, take meetings, and prepare for a busy season. Thankfully, Blizzard rookie offensive linemen are in good hands with OL Coach Dean Picotte, who brings 30 years of football experience (playing and coaching), including five years of experience on the Green Bay Blizzard coaching staff. The Blizzard have ranked in the top five in fewest sacks allowed in the league for the last three seasons.







