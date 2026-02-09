Freight Add Power to Offensive Line Ahead of 2026 Season

The Fishers Freight have announced the signings of offensive linemen Navaughn Donaldson and LaQuinston Sharp.

Donaldson (6'7, 340 lbs) joins Fishers after spending the past three seasons with the Massachusetts Pirates, now the Orlando Pirates. During his time with the franchise, Donaldson played a key role in the team's run to the IFL Championship Game in 2024, missing just one regular-season contest that year.

Donaldson's impact in the trenches was evident, as the Pirates featured the league's only 1,000-yard rusher in 2024. Running back Jimmie Robinson totaled 1,155 rushing yards in 18 games, while Donaldson's run blocking helped produce 4.2 yards per carry, tied for fifth-best in the league. In 2023, Donaldson earned IFL All-Rookie Team honors. Prior to his indoor football career, the 6'7 lineman signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants in 2022.

Sharp (6'3, 310 lbs) enters his first full season with the Freight after previously spending time with the Bay Area Panthers. Sharp was invited to Green Bay Packers mini-camp before signing his first professional contract with Bay Area, where he played right guard and emerged as a key anchor along the offensive line.

During his time with the Panthers, the offense ranked second in the IFL in rushing, while Bay Area finished with the best record in the Western Conference (13-3). Sharp also appeared in one game for Fishers last season, recording a tackle against the Green Bay Blizzard on May 30.

With the additions of Donaldson and Sharp, the Freight continue to bolster the offensive line with size, experience, and proven production as the roster takes shape for the upcoming season.







