Freight Re-Sign Offensive Lineman Laquinston Sharp

FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed offensive lineman LaQuinston Sharp for the upcoming 2026 season.

Sharp, a Columbus, Mississippi native, began his collegiate career in 2017 at East Mississippi Community College, winning back-to-back junior college national titles. He was ranked the number 2 junior college Offensive Guard by ESPN and helped lead East Mississippi to 194.6 rushing yards per game. On September 23, 2018, Sharp committed to Mississippi State University.

At Mississippi State, Sharp would go on to receive impressive accolades all across the offensive line. In 2019, Sharp helped pave the way for MSU's 640 yards of total offense against Arkansas, which ranks number 1 in school history against an SEC opponent. In 2020, he was rated the top pass blocker on the team against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

In 2021, Sharp started all 13 games at Center and was named an All-SEC honorable mention by Pro Football Focus (PFF). Sharp only surrendered two sacks and seven hurries in 786 passing snaps. In 1,002 snaps at Center, Sharp only committed three penalties all season. He was also named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his game against Kentucky.

In his final season in 2022, Sharp would be awarded two SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week awards for his play against Memphis and Arizona, along with being awarded the lone SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week against Ole Miss.

Following college, Sharp was invited to mini-camp with the Green Bay Packers. Eventually, he would sign his first professional contract with the Bay Area Panthers of the Indoor Football League.

In the Bay Area, Sharp played Right Guard and was the anchor of the offensive line. The Panthers were second in the league in rushing and had the best record in the Western Conference at 13-3.

Last season, Sharp played one game for the Fishers Freight where he recorded one tackle against Green Bay on May 30.







