Freight Sign Defensive Lineman Nicholas Lenon

Published on February 5, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced on Monday that they have signed defensive lineman Nicholas Lenon for the upcoming 2026 season.

Lenon joins the Freight after playing five seasons at Merrimack College, where the 6'5, 250-pound defensive lineman majored in communications.

He was Merrimack's top defensive rookie in 2019, appearing in all 11 games for the Warriors as a freshman. He finished second on the team with four sacks and added 27 tackles and seven tackles for loss, tied for the fourth most tackles for loss on Merrimack.

The Baltimore, Maryland native led the team in sacks during a shortened season due to COVID in 2020 and recorded a total of eight tackles in three games.

In 2021, he appeared in 11 games where he had 27 tackles, including a team-high 8.0 for a loss. He ended second on the team in sacks with 3.0 and tied for the team lead with two QB hurries. Lenon made NEC Second Team All-Conference that season.

While in high school at Calvert Hall, he was a varsity letterwinner, selected to the Maryland Crab Bowl, and set a single-season sacks record at Calvert. His uncle, Paris Lenon, played in the NFL for 12 seasons, including the 2014 Super Bowl with the Broncos.







