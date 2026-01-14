Freight Sign Defensive Lineman Santonial Rice

FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced on Tuesday that they have signed defensive lineman Santonial Rice for the upcoming 2026 season.

Rice is a Lake Providence, Louisiana native who is joining the Freight after playing at Alcorn State University, where he was a redshirt sophomore, and later transferring to Albany State University.

During the 2024 season at Albany State, the 6'3 linebacker played in seven games and had 17 total tackles and one sack.

At Alcorn State, he played in 21 games over two seasons and had 54 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, and one interception.







