Sharks Promote David Diana to Vice President of Ticketing

Published on January 14, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks are proud to announce the promotion of David Diana to Vice President of Ticketing, in recognition of his long-standing dedication, leadership, and outstanding contributions to the organization.

"I'm honored to step into the role of Vice President of Ticketing," David Diana said. "Our fans are the heartbeat of this organization, and I'm excited to continue building innovative, accessible, and unforgettable game-day experiences that grow our community and our fanbase."

A native New Yorker from the Bronx, Diana has been a key part of the Sharks organization for more than a decade. He began his tenure with the team in 2012 as an Account Executive and served in that role through 2021. In 2022, he was promoted to Director of Ticketing, where he continued to elevate the team's ticket sales strategy, customer relationships, and overall fan experience.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Diana has a deep-rooted passion for sports. He has played, coached, and mentored across a variety of Little League sports, experiences that helped shape his leadership style and commitment to teamwork.

In recognition of his impact beyond the arena, Diana was honored in 2022 with Alignable's Urban Core Local Business Person of the Year award.

"David started with us as a new ticket rep; over the years, he has worked very hard to attain his new position," Sharks President Steve Curran said. "David is one person I know I can count on to do his best to help improve the customer service and sales experience of our awesome fans and help grow our audience. It's a well-deserved promotion."

Diana resides in Orange Park, Florida, where he enjoys spending time with his family, fishing, DJing as a hobby, and cheering on his favorite NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys.







