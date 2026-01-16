Johnson, Kickel and Finley Join Sharks

Jacksonville, FL - As the 2026 season approaches, the Sharks continue to add talent in preparation for their first game on March 28. DL D'Anta Johnson, OL Matthew Kickel and OL Markus Finley are the newest additions to the Tank.

Johnson (6'2, 285 lbs.) spent all four years of his collegiate career with East Carolina, becoming a stalwart on their defensive line. He tallied 94 tackles (34 solo), with 18.0 TFLs (-58 yards) and 6.5 sacks (-34.5 yards) during his time with the Pirates. Johnson made 30 starts with the Pirates and appeared in 45 games total, earning himself second team all-AAC honors in 2023. He helped power East Carolina to two bowl wins during his collegiate career, against Coastal Carolina (2022) and against NC State (2024). Johnson looks to add size, toughness and proven production to the Sharks' defensive line.

Kickel (6'4, 310 lbs.) began his collegiate career as a walk-on at Arizona State before transferring to Aurora University, where he quickly made a name for himself as one of the top offensive linemen at the D3 level. The Bolingbrook, Illinois native won a litany of awards in his final two seasons with the Spartans, including being named an AP First Team All-American, D3 Football First-Team All-American, D3 Football First Team All-Region, and NACC First Team All-Conference, and a NACC Scholar Athlete. Kickel looks to bring proven success and elite protection to the Sharks' offensive line.

Fin l ey (6'3, 310 lbs.) was also a D3 standout in college, playing for Bluffton University. Over five years, he made 43 appearances for the Beavers, becoming a key part of their offensive line. He was also a member of the Beavers' track and field team, where he frequently competed in the shot put event. Finley looks to bring power, depth and stability to the Sharks' offensive front.







