Orozco and Huggins Return to Jax

Jacksonville, FL - The Sharks welcome back K Marc Orozco and DB John Huggins to the Tank for the upcoming 2026 season. Orozco returns after announcing his retirement in the 2025 season, deciding to lace up the cleats once again.

After an injury-shortened 2023-24 season, Orozco (5'9, 180 lbs) returned as th e Sharks kicker in 2025. In the one game Orozco appeared in the 2025 season, made 4 deuces and went 4/4 on PATs. Orozco looks to bring back his experience and a powerful, accurate leg to the Sharks' offense this season. Before playing for the Sharks, Orozco was a standout for Grambling State University. In his final campaign as a Tiger, he topped the scoring chart with 102 points in 13 games, making 81.8% of his field-goal attempts. He earned All-SWAC first team honors and was a STATS FC All-American.

Huggins (6'2, 210 lbs) was a standout on the Sharks' defensive unit during their 2025 season. He recorded 41 solo tackles, 75 assisted tackles, 116 total tackles, 3 interceptions, 4 pass breakups, and 5.5 TFLs. Before arriving in Jacksonville, he played for three different college programs, settling at Jackson State University. While at JSU, he posted 109 total tackles and 3 interceptions across 33 games over three seasons. Huggins aims to bolster the Sharks' defense with added depth, energy, and relentless intensity.







