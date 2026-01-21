Sharks Release 2026 Schedule

Published on January 21, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks announce their highly anticipated 2026 IFL football schedule, promising a thrilling season filled with marquee matchups, conference battles, and a new rivalry with the Orlando Pirates!

With 16 regular-season games, the Sharks waste no time with a big second game matchup on the road against the 2025 Champion Las Vegas Knight Hawks. The Sharks' home opener is Friday, April 17th, against the new Orlando Pirates. With multiple games on the new National TV deal, the Sharks are ready to challenge for the IFL Championship. The ultimate goal is to be in Tucson for the big game.

All home games will once again be played on True Vet Field at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, where fans can experience the excitement and intensity of Sharks football up close.

Season tickets for the 2026 campaign are on sale now. Fans are encouraged to call the Sharks Ticket Team at 904-621-0700 to secure their seats for another thrilling season under the lights in the Shark Tank.

As a special thank-you, all 2026 season ticket holders will receive an official game football as this year's exclusive gift.

"The energy our fans bring to the Shark Tank makes all the difference," said Coach Gibson. "We can't wait to kick off another exciting year and continue building on our success in the IFL."

Don't miss your chance to be part of the action- join the Sharks family today and get ready for an unforgettable season of indoor football!

2026 Schedule:

Saturday, March 28th: Sharks @ Northern Arizona Wranglers - kickoff at 9 pm

Sunday, April 12th: Sharks vs Vegas Knight Hawks - kickoff 7:30 pm

Friday, April 17th: Sharks vs Orlando Pirates - kickoff 7 pm

Sunday, April 26th: Sharks @ Quad City Steamwheelers - kickoff 4 pm

Saturday, May 2nd: Sharks vs New Mexico Chupacabras - kickoff 7 pm

Sunday, May 10th: Sharks vs Tulsa Oiler s *kickoff 4 pm

Saturday, May 16th: Sharks @ Fisher Freight - kickoff 7 pm

Friday, May 22nd: Sharks @ Iowa Barnstormers - kickoff 8 pm

Saturday, May 30th: Sharks vs Fisher Freight - kickoff 7 pm

Friday, June 12th: Sharks @ Green Bay Blizzards - kickoff 8 pm

Sunday, June 21st: Sharks @ Orlando Pirates - kickoff 7:30 pm

Sunday, June 28th: Sharks vs San Diego Strike Force *kickoff 4 pm

Saturday, July 11th: Sharks @ Tulsa Oilers - kickoff 7 pm

Saturday, July 18th: Sharks vs Iowa Barnstormers - kickoff 7 pm

Sunday, July 26th: Sharks vs Green Bay Blizzard *kickoff 7:30 pm







Indoor Football League Stories from January 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.