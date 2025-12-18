Marcus Rogers and Jay Davis Move up to CFL

Published on December 18, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks proudly announce that veteran players Marcus Rogers (WR) and Jay Davis (DB) are taking the next step in their professional football careers, earning opportunities in the Canadian Football League (CFL). Their commitment to elite athleticism, relentless effort, and team-first mentality has left a lasting impact on the Sharks organization.

Rogers emerged as a key offensive weapon during his rookie season with the Sharks, quickly establishing himself as one of the most dynamic playmakers on the turf. He recorded 32 receptions for 508 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. He will be suiting up for the Toronto Argonauts.

Davis brought NFL experience as a defensive presence to the Sharks, having previously signed with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs. In his first season with Jacksonville, Davis had seven kick returns for 65 yards, averaging 10.8 yards per return. Defensively, he made his mark with 38 total tackles and two interceptions, becoming a reliable force on the field. Davis will be returning for his second season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Sharks organization congratulates Rogers and Davis on this well-earned achievement. Their success is a testament to their hard work and to the strength of Shark Nation. We look forward to cheering them on as they embark on this exciting new chapter and anticipate many more accomplishments in the years ahead.







