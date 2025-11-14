Lineman Yoesph Carter Signs with CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders

Published on November 14, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks are proud to announce that offensive lineman Yoesph Carter has signed a futures contract with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League (CFL).

"Yoesph exemplifies the hard work and commitment we value at the Jacksonville Sharks," said Head Coach Jason Gibson. "We are incredibly proud of him and excited to see him take this next step in his football journey."

Carter's signing represents the latest success in the Sharks' ongoing tradition of developing players who excel beyond the indoor league and make an impact in professional football.

The Jacksonville Sharks organization wishes Yoesph Carter the best of luck as he joins the Saskatchewan Roughriders and looks forward to following his continued success.







