IFL Announces 2026 Schedule

The Indoor Football League (IFL) released its 2026 regular-season schedule, featuring dates and opponents for all matchups across the league. Each IFL team has also announced its 2026 home dates and opponents, giving fans their first look at next season's slate.

This release includes only dates and opponents. Kickoff times and further information will be shared in the coming weeks as the league prepares to announce several exciting offseason developments.

"The schedule release is one of the most anticipated moments of every offseason," said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon. "It's the day our fans can start circling matchups and planning their game nights. There's a lot more to come as we build toward an exciting 2026 season."

League Master Schedule (Dates & Opponents): https://goifl.com/calendar.aspx?season 26

Team Home Dates & Opponents: Available via each club's official website and social media channels.

Fans are encouraged to stay tuned for kickoff times, special events, and additional announcements coming soon.







