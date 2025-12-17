Sharks Announce Retirement of Vice President Dave Gleeson

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks are announcing the retirement of longtime Vice President Dave Gleeson, a cornerstone of the organization's success both on and off the field.

Gleeson joined the Sharks in 2016 as a volunteer and developed into his current VP position. He spent his career helping to build an unforgettable fan experience in Jacksonville. During his tenure, the Sharks captured three football championships, and multiple best fan and game operations awards, cementing the Sharks as one of the most exciting and successful franchises in indoor football. Dave played a key role in the success through his leadership, passion, and commitment to growing the Sharks fan base.

"Dave is someone you can always count on. He has been a big help to the Sharks and me, especially on game days," Sharks President Steve Curran said. "He wore many hats for us and was always one of the 1st to step up when something was needed. We all wish Dave the best and hope he enjoys his time with the grand kids and family"

Often the friendly face behind group outings, business partnerships, and unforgettable game-day experiences, Gleeson's work has impacted thousands of fans, community groups, youth organizations, and corporate partners throughout Northeast Florida.

"I am incredibly proud of what we've built together," said Gleeson. "I've had the privilege of working alongside some of the best people in sports, celebrating championship moments, and watching this fan base grow stronger every year. I'll miss it dearly, but I will forever be a Shark. This next chapter is one I've also been looking forward to, and I'm especially grateful for the opportunity to spend more time with my family and grandchildren."

The Jacksonville Sharks thank Dave Gleeson for his many contributions and unwavering loyalty over the years. His presence will be greatly missed throughout the front office and entire community. The organization wishes him all the best in his retirement and future endeavors.







