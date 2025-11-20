Jacksonville Sharks Foundation Announces True Vet Solutions Scholarship Winners

Published on November 20, 2025

Jacksonville, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks Foundation, in partnership with True Vet Solutions and Coryell Roofing, is proud to announce the 2025 Helping Hands for Heroes Scholar Athlete award recipients - three exceptional student-athletes who demonstrated remarkable appreciation for the sacrifices made by our nation's veterans.

Luke Harmon has been named the True Vet Solutions Helping Hands for Heroes Scholar Athlete and is the recipient of a $5,000 scholarship from True Vet Solutions. Luke's heartfelt essay captured what it truly means to honor and support those who have served.

In addition, Vincent Galella and Fareed Coleman were also recognized as scholarship recipients, each earning $2,500 courtesy of Coryell Roofing for their compelling essays and dedication to honoring veterans.

But the giving didn't stop there. True Vet Solutions and Coryell Roofing generously ensured that every student-athlete walked away a winner - awarding $500 scholarships to every remaining participant whose essay did not take the top spots. Their commitment to recognizing these inspiring young leaders is a testament to the power of community support.

"We are incredibly proud of all three of our top scholarship winners and every student-athlete who participated," said Sharks Head Coach Jason Gibson. "Their passion for honoring heroes and their investment in building stronger communities is exactly what this program is all about." This program was made possible thanks to the ongoing support of our outstanding community partners. The Jacksonville Sharks Foundation extends a sincere thank you to True Vet Solutions, Coryell Roofing, LongHorn Steakhouse, 1010XL, AAA Trophy, and Crowne Plaza Hotel for helping shape the future of these deserving students.

About the Jacksonville Sharks Foundation The Jacksonville Sharks Foundation is committed to supporting those who serve, empowering youth, and strengthening families in our community. We honor military members and veterans, partner with local schools to inspire students, and create programs that uplift families and promote positive values. Together, we're building a stronger, more united Jacksonville.







