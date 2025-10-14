2026 Roster Continues to Build

JACKSONVILLE, FL. - The Sharks sign OL Isaiah Wright and DB Jakorey Hawkins for the 2026 season.

Wright (6'4, 315 lbs) played at the University of Texas at El Paso as a starting left tackle. In 2024, he allowed just two sacks and two quarterback hits on 196 pass protection snaps. He was named All-United Athletic Conference first team.

Hawkins (5'11, 187lbs) played for Ole Miss before transferring to the University of Wyoming. While at Wyoming, he recorded 31 solo tackles, 10 assists and one interception. Hawkins was awarded the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week when he returned a blocked kick for a touchdown for the first time in Wyoming Athletics history.

These players will pose a major threat to both sides of the ball for the Sharks in 2026.







