Sharks Strengthen Roster Ahead of 2026 Season

Published on October 9, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL. - The Jacksonville Sharks have announced the addition of four standout players to strengthen both sides of the ball. Defensive lineman Elijah McAllister and defensive back Clay Fields III bring valuable Pro Day and mini-camp experience, while wide receiver Jalen May and quarterback James Cahoon join the offense as proven playmakers.

Cahoon (6'4, 215 lbs) comes to the Sharks after an impressive All-Rookie season with the Iowa Barnstormers, where he threw for 2,888 passing yards with 56 touchdowns. Cahoon also rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown. Prior to his professional debut, Cahoon had a record-setting career at Bridgewater State University, where he threw for 7,065 career yards. In his final collegiate season, Cahoon achieved a 63.2% completion rate, completing 182 of 328 attempts.

May (5'10, 172 lbs) adds agility and versatility to the Sharks' offense. May tallied 370 receiving yards, 45 rushing yards, 22 receptions, and one touchdown, earning 2023 Second Team All-Gulf South Conference (GSC) honors and 2024 Pre-season All-GSC recognition while making the GSC Honor Roll both years.

McAllister (6'6, 275 lbs) made a significant impact on the Vanderbilt defense with 10 solo tackles, 18 assists, three tackles for loss, and two sacks before transferring to Auburn and attending their Pro Day. McAllister has made remarkable contributions off the field as well. He served as team captain while earning a Bachelor's in Medicine, Health and Society, a Master's in Education, Diversity and Urban Studies, and a PhD in Education. He also founded the All for One, One for All Foundation to support youth both athletically and academically. McAllister has been recognized on the 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and received the Cliff Harris Award.

Fields III (5'10, 211 lbs) joins McAllister in strengthening the Sharks' defense. Fields was previously ranked the #1 safety across all college football levels during his redshirt year at Marist, recording 33 solo tackles, 40 assists, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, and 351 return yards on punts and kicks, including one touchdown from a punt return. Following a successful mini-camp tryout, Fields signed with the Indianapolis Colts. His accolades include First Team All-PFL, Second Team All-PFL, and PFL Co-Defensive Player of the Week.

With their combined experience, leadership, and proven track records, these four players are poised to make an immediate impact in Jacksonville, adding depth, talent, and versatility on both sides of the ball.







Indoor Football League Stories from October 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.