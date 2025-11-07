Douglas, Buckley,& Beckett Bring Big-League Energy to the Shark Tank

Published on November 7, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks have officially signed WR Redd Douglas, DB Peyton Buckley, and OL Baraka Beckett for the 2026 season. Each athlete brings elite skill, versatility, and proven performance and are ready to make an impact in the Indoor Football League.

Douglas, who attended New York Giants minicamp, was a standout at the University of Findlay. The 5'11", 195-lb receiver closed his senior season with 48 rushing yards, 43 receptions, 573 receiving yards, and four touchdowns, while adding value on special teams with 24 kick returns for 586 yards. Over his collegiate career, Douglas tallied 167 receptions, 2,541 yards, and 17 touchdowns, plus 1,700+ kick return yards. His accomplishments include 2023 Lindy's Preseason All-America Second Team, 2022 CCA Super Region First Team, and 2022 All-PSAC Second Team Offense honors.

Peyton Buckley, a Washington Commanders minicamp attendee, joins the Sharks following a dominant college career. The 6'1", 205-lb defensive back recorded 84 tackles (59 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and two touchdowns his senior year. Buckley was a three-time Northern Sun All-Conference First Team selection, 2024 Conference Defensive Player of the Year, and a two-time AFCA Second Team All-American.

Rounding out the group is Baraka Beckett, an offensive lineman from UCLA, whose size and strength anchor the front line and provide critical protection up front.

The Sharks are excited to see this triple-threat take command of the Tank and bring their high-caliber talent to Jacksonville in 2026.







Indoor Football League Stories from November 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.