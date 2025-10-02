Sharks Power up Defense with Three Rookie Signings

Published on October 2, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL. - LB Lorenzo McCaskill, DB Shyeim Battle and WR Dalvin Smith will be bringing their expertise to the Sharks this spring as the three rookies have joined the roster.

Lorenzo McCaskill (6'1, 225lbs) built his career between the University of Louisiana and the University of Kansas as a starting linebacker. McCaskill excelled during his 2021 season at Louisiana where he recorded 40 tackles, 44 assisted tackles, one fumble recovery and three tackles for loss. During his fifth year at the University of Kansas, McCaskill achieved 32 solo tackles and 18 assisted tackles, one fumble recovery and defended four passes.

McCaskill spent the majority of his collegiate career at the University of Lousiana, where he earned the 2021 Second Team All-Sun Belt Conference, Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team, Athlon Sports Sun Belt Preseason Second Team Defense and Third Team All-Sun Belt Conference in 2020. These selective accolades, combined with his dominating performance on the field, led McCaskill to ultimately be selected for the XFL rookie draft.

Shyheim Battle (6'3, 196lbs) finished his final season at North Carolina State with 30 solo tackles and 16 assisted tackles. Battle recorded one fumble recovery, two interceptions and defended four passes. He had a combined 98 total tackles throughout the three years prior he spent on the Wolfpack.

Battle brings a tremendous amount of professional experience to the Sharks. In 2024, he received a rookie mini camp invite from the New York Jets and tried out for the New Orleans Saints. He was signed as a cornerback for the Frankfurt Galaxy of the European League of Football just one year later.

Dalvin Smith (6'2, 190lbs) played six seasons as a wide receiver for Western Kentucky University. In his final season, Smith had four receiving touchdowns and two passing touchdowns, 406 receiving yards and 107 passing yards, three solo tackles and three completions. His longest recorded reception was 65 yards.

Within this season, Smith was awarded the Phil Steele Preseason CUSA All-Conference First Team Offense (WR) and the Athlon Sports Preseason All-CUSA First Team Offense (WR). He earned spots on both the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watch List and the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 Watchlist. His home institution hosted a Pro Day that same year which Smith was indisputably invited to attend.

The Sharks are proud to sign these highly skilled players for the upcoming year. Their talents and experienced training will be crucial to the 2026 season.







Indoor Football League Stories from October 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.