Arizona Rattlers Sign 2025 IFL All-Rookie Linebacker

GLENDALE, Arizona - The Arizona Rattlers have signed one of the top linebackers in the Indoor Football League in Hayden Hatcher who was named to the 2025 All-Rookie team.

Hatcher recorded 68.5 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss including one sack in his first season in the league playing for the Jacksonville Sharks. The Sharks were the No. 5 defense in the league in posting a 10-6 regular season record and earning a berth in the IFL playoffs.

"We're excited to add Hayden to our roster," said Head Coach Kevin Guy. "His instincts and physicality jumped out to us on film. He will be a great fit for what we are building here."

Hatcher, 6-3 and 230 pounds, played defensive end at the University of Kansas, where he recorded 50 tackles in his last two seasons there in 2022 and 2023. He is from Council Bluffs, Iowa, and attended Lewis Central High School.

