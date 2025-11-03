Arizona Rattlers Sign Rb Kymani Clarke for 2026 Season

Published on November 2, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Arizona Rattlers have added another offensive weapon, signing running back Kymani Clarke for the 2026 season.

Clarke (5'10, 205 lbs) joins the Rattlers for his first season in Arizona after an impressive rookie campaign with the Green Bay Blizzard. In 2025, he rushed for 519 yards and 20 touchdowns, while also contributing 179 receiving yards and 7 receiving touchdowns, proving his versatility as both a runner and a pass-catching threat out of the backfield.

