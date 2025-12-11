Sidewinders Dance Team Applications Due January 10

GLENDALE, Arizona - Applications for auditions for the Sidewinders Dance Team, the best team in the Indoor Football League, are due Jan. 10 as the Arizona Rattlers embark on the 2026 season.

The Sidewinders have been named the IFL's best cheer/dance team the last three years and four of the last six seasons under returning director Shelby Underwood. Underwood is a former Arizona Cardinals cheerleader and has directed the Sidewinders since 2019.

Applications will be accepted from Jan. 3 through midnight Jan. 10 on the Arizona Rattlers website.

Applicants must be 18 years old and must be able to perform at all 2026 Rattlers home games and participate in community events and appearances. Rehearsals are held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings beginning Feb. 17.

Applications will be reviewed, including video of choreography provided, and invitations will be sent to semi-finalists to attend an audition on Jan. 31 in Tempe. Finalists will be selected that day.

Finalist interviews will be Feb. 1 with rehearsals scheduled Feb. 3-5 in the evening. The team will be announced on Feb. 8 with team members reporting to a team camp on Feb. 14-15.

All application information is available at this link https://azsidewinders.kit.com/sidewindersauditions2026. The audition choreography will be available for download on Jan. 3.







