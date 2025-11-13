Rattlers Open 2026 Season March 28 at Home

GLENDALE, Arizona - The Snake Pit will be at full throttle beginning March 28 when the Arizona Rattlers open their 2026 home and regular season in search of their eighth league championship.

The Rattlers will play eight of their 16 regular season games at Desert Diamond Arena with the opener a chance for revenge against the San Diego Strike Force which eliminated Arizona from the IFL playoffs in a first-round game that had a controversial ending.

The home schedule includes two visits from Interstate 10 rival, the Tucson Sugar Skulls, on May 10 and in the home finale on July 11. The Rattlers' other in-state rival, the Northern Arizona Wranglers, make one visit to Glendale on May 30.

"We're really excited about this year's schedule. It's one of the most competitive slates we've had in a while, and that's exactly how we like it," said Rattlers Head Coach Kevin Guy, who has led the franchise to five of its seven titles.

"Every week is going to be a battle, and that's what our players and fans expect," Guy said. "The Snake Pit has always been one of the toughest places to play in the league, and we're counting on Rattler Nation to pack the house and make it even louder this season. Together, we'll make sure every opponent knows what it means to step into our house."

The complete home schedule is below. Game times will be announced by the Indoor Football League at a later date.

Date Opponent

March 28 San Diego Strike Force

April 11 San Antonio Gunslingers

April 25 Tulsa Oilers

May 10 Tucson Sugar Skulls

May 30 Northern Arizona Wranglers

June 14 Fishers Freight

June 27 New Mexico Chupacabras

July 11 Tucson Sugar Skulls

