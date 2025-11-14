San Diego Strike Force Announce Open Tryout
Published on November 13, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)
San Diego Strike Force News Release
The San Diego Strike Force will host an open tryout on Saturday, December 7, giving athletes the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of the team's coaching staff ahead of the upcoming season.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, December 7
Location: Eastlake Soccer League Field, 2015 Birch Rd #500, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Check-In: 9:00 AM PT
Cost: $65 (Cash Day Of)
Athletes can secure their spot by registering online: https://dub.sh/hTtqYge
The Strike Force coaching staff will be evaluating talent across all positions. This is an opportunity for players to compete, perform, and take the next step toward earning a place on the roster.
