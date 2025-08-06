Western Conference Championship Friday Night in Vegas

August 6, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

San Diego Strike Force News Release







We apologize about the delay getting more information out to you all. As I am sure you all have already heard, we will not be hosting the Western Conference Finals this weekend. Unfortunately, after many discussions with the league, we will now be going to Vegas to play the Knight Hawks Friday Night at 7pm for a right to move onto the 2025 IFL Championship in Tucson.

This is obviously not what we had planned or hoped for and we feel awful as you, our loyal fans and the players, have earned the right to host a playoff game here in San Diego. The team has played their hearts out all year at Frontwave Arena in front of our amazing fans and a playoff game would have been well deserved for everyone involved. This team has overcome a lot throughout this season and this just adds more fuel to the fire for us to bring home the 2025 IFL Championship and to celebrate with our fans here in San Diego.

"People can protest, take away our home game, and whatever else they want. I don't care! Just let us know WHERE AND WHEN! It is what it is and we don't care.....we aren't intimidated by pre game, in game or post game noise. Keep making things tough on us. We're ready!" - Coach Taylor Genuser

If you can't make it to Vegas; make sure you download the IFL Network App to watch your Strike Force play for the Western Conference Championship!

After this weekend, the winners will advance to the 2025 IFL National Championship Game in Tucson, Arizona, on Saturday, August 23, with kickoff at 7:30 PM, game will broadcast live on CBS Sports. TICKETS NOW ON SALE FOR THE 2025 IFL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP.







Indoor Football League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.