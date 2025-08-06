IFL Issues Statement Regarding Protest Review and Playoff Schedule

Following a comprehensive review of the facts and arguments presented in connection with Arizona's formal protest of the August 4th game against the San Diego Strike Force, the Indoor Football League (IFL) has determined that game officials committed a judgment error during the review process. Specifically, a false start occurred, as three or more players were not set at the time of the snap.

The IFL's current protest procedures do not provide a defined resolution for claims involving judgment calls. In alignment with the practices of other professional sports leagues-and consistent with the NCAA, whose rules the IFL often mirrors-the league will acknowledge the error but will not overturn the outcome of the game.

The IFL will not set a precedent for reversing game results due to judgment errors. The integrity of competition requires that such matters be addressed through officiating evaluation and improvement, which will remain a priority moving forward.

The 2025 IFL Playoffs will proceed as scheduled:

Friday, August 8 - 9:05 PM CT: Vegas Knight Hawks vs. San Diego Strike Force (in Vegas)

Saturday, August 9 - 7:05 PM CT: Quad Cities Steamwheelers vs. Green Bay Blizzard (in Quad Cities)

The winners will advance to the 2025 IFL National Championship Game in Tucson, Arizona, on Saturday, August 23, with kickoff at 9:30 PM CT, broadcast live on CBS Sports.







