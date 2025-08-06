Rattlers Issue Statement on IFL Controversy

August 6, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

GLENDALE, Arizona - The Arizona Rattlers were notified Tuesday by the Indoor Football League that it had determined its game officials in the first-round playoff game between the Rattlers and San Diego Strike Force were incorrect in allowing a disputed game-winning score to stand after replay review.

The Rattlers filed an official protest with the league immediately after the game requesting the result to be overturned. The disputed touchdown and ensuing point after touchdown gave the Strike Force a 49-48 victory to advance to the IFL Western Conference Championship.

The IFL responded to the Rattlers' protest late Tuesday by email through Commissioner Todd Tryon. The text of the email is as follows:

"After a comprehensive review of the facts and arguments presented in connection with your protest, it has been determined that the game officials committed a judgment error during the review process. Specifically, a false start did occur, as three or more players were not set at the time of the snap. This would have resulted in a 10-second runoff and a final score of Arizona 48, SD 42.

"The current protest procedure does not establish a clear resolution for claims involving judgment errors. In the absence of a defined next step, and consistent with the practices of other professional sports leagues, the IFL will formally acknowledge the error in judgment but will not overturn the outcome of the game. This decision is also aligned with the NCAA - whose rules the IFL often mirror, which do not permit protests based on judgment calls.

"I recognize that multiple operational issues require attention, with officiating being a priority. These matters will be addressed during the offseason. For the Integrity of the League, our Championship game and the future of the IFL, my hope is we can move forward and spend our time, energy and emotion on the weekend of the 23rd in Tucson."

The Arizona Rattlers, as an organization, accept the ruling by the IFL but stress that it will come with consequences for the error by the officials and the manner in which the matter has been handled.

The Rattlers' strong tradition of playoff success was cut short by an unfortunate - and avoidable - lapse in judgment. As a result, both the team and its fans were deprived of the chance to pursue a second straight championship.







