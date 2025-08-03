Playoffs Begin: Rattlers Ready to Strike Back at Home

August 3, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Arizona Rattlers News Release







Glendale, AZ - The playoffs are here...and so is the rematch. The Arizona Rattlers are back on home turf and looking to flip the script from a loss to the San Diego Strike Force in the season finale last week. The two teams meet for the third time this season in a first-round IFL playoff game Monday, August 4, at Desert Diamond Arena.

Round Three

Arizona and San Diego split their regular season series, Arizona winning the first in a high-scoring thriller, 46-43, on July 12, and the Strike Force taking the second, 46-26, in San Diego. Despite the loss, the Rattlers locked in the No. 2 seed and earned home-field advantage for the first round by virtue of the strength-of-schedule tiebreaker. San Diego claimed the No. 3 spot and will face the Rattlers for the third time in four weeks.

The Rattlers and Strike Force are no strangers to each other. This game marks their 13th matchup all time, with the Rattlers holding a commanding 10-2 lead in this series.

Clean Slate, Same Fire

Arizona will look to build on the second-half momentum from last week's game when the offense found its rhythm after a slow start. Quarterback Dalton Sneed, who has thrown for over 2,400 yards with 45 touchdowns this season, remains the engine behind the Rattlers' explosive offense. Shannon Brooks, Ron Brown Jr., and Jamal Miles continue to lead a ground game that's racked up over 1,500 rushing yards and 56 touchdowns on the season.

The Snake Pit Factor

There's no place like home, especially in the playoffs. The Rattlers are counting on a fired-up crowd to fuel their fight for the title. Kickoff is set for 7:05 p.m. Get your tickets here: https://azrattlers.com







