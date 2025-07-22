Arizona Rattlers' Playoff Scenarios Updated
July 22, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Arizona Rattlers News Release
Upon review of the Indoor Football League's playoff tiebreakers, it has been determined that the Arizona Rattlers have secured the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and will host a first-round playoff game at Desert Diamond Arena on Monday, Aug. 4.
The Rattlers visit the San Diego Strike Force for the season finale on Sunday, holding a one-game lead over the Strike Force. It appeared that the winner of that game would be a first-round host if San Diego wins, leaving the two teams tied in the standings.
The IFL reviewed the tiebreakers and determined that even with a victory by the Strike Force, the Rattlers will be the No. 2 seed by virtue of the second tiebreaker which is strength of schedule. The first tiebreaker is head-to-head.
The opponent for the playoff game is still to be determined. A loss by San Diego and a win by the Vegas Knight Hawks over the Tucson Sugar Skulls this weekend would put Vegas in third place to face the Rattlers in the first round. A San Diego win over the Rattlers means the first-round playoff game would be a rematch of Sunday's game.
Tickets for the home playoff game have been available for purchase for season ticket holders at https://am.ticketmaster.com/rattlers/. Tickets will be available to the general public at the Rattlers' Ticketmaster site today. Kickoff for the game on Aug. 4 is 7:05 p.m.
