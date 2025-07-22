Vegas Knight Hawks Announce Plans for Fan Appreciation Knight

HENDERSON - Vegas Knight Hawks announced today, July 22, plans for Fan Appreciation Knight, which will take place this Saturday, July 26. The Knight Hawks will take on the Tucson Sugar Skulls at Lee's Family Forum at 6 p.m. PT in their final game of the regular season. Fan Appreciation Knight is presented by Chapman Automotive Group. All fans who purchase a ticket to the game will receive a voucher upon entry to claim a free Nathan's hot dog at select concession stands around the venue. Additionally, the first 1,000 fans will receive a commemorative poster.

The Knight Hawks will be celebrating fans all evening. Some of the activations include:

Lucky Row giveaways courtesy of Chapman Automotive Group, WOW Carwash, and Outback Steakhouse Recognizing select fans at halftime who will walk away with a signed, game-worn Knight Hawks player jersey $2 Drink specials at select concessions stands

Our final Kakaw-tographs session of the season will take place immediately following the game. All fans are invited on to the field to meet the full team, get autographs, and take photos.

Fan Appreciation Knight will be televised on the Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network (SSSEN). Fans can also listen on 1230AM The Game, or stream the game on the IFL Network. Click here to purchase single-game tickets.







