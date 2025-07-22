Freight Finish Season at Home against Iowa

July 22, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS- The Fishers Freight will host the Iowa Barnstormers on Friday for Fan Appreciation Night. As they close out their inaugural season, the Freight will look to extend their season-high four-game winning streak.

FREIGHTFUL FINISH

The Freight hope to keep this ball rolling into their last game of the season. After defeating the San Diego Strike Force last weekend, Fishers is hoping to end the season with another win and extend their winning streak to five games.

SCOUTING REPORT

Iowa enters this game as the lowest ranked team in the league. At just 1-14, the Barnstormers' one win this season came over the Freight back in April. They met again just two weeks ago, when the Freight defeated them 58-50. Last weekend, Iowa lost to the Quad City Steamwheelers, 52-45.







Indoor Football League Stories from July 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.