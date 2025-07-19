Freight Win Big over San Diego on Saturday Night
July 19, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Fishers Freight News Release
FISHERS - The Fishers Freight hosted the San Diego Strike Force on Saturday night for Wizard Night. After some big turnovers by San Diego, the Freight claimed a 49-40 win.
FIRST QUARTER
San Diego struck first on their first possession of the game with a touchdown by Rudy Johnson. The Strike Force missed the kick on the extra point, so they took a 6-0 lead.
On their first possession of the game, the Freight also scored as the team pushed the ball into the end zone. Calum Sutherland made a successful extra point kick. Fishers took a 7-6 lead.
The Strike Force answered back with another touchdown, this time run in by Dallas Daniels. After a good kick by Ernesto Lacayo, the Strike Force went up 13-7.
The Freight added another touchdown to make it 14-13 before time expired on the first quarter.
SECOND QUARTER
Neither team scored again until four minutes remaining in the second quarter when Isaiah Coulter caught a pass in the back of the end zone for a Freight touchdown. San Diego blocked the extra point kick. Fishers took a 20-13 lead.
San Diego tied the game at 20-20 with a touchdown by Rudy Johnson.
With six seconds left in the first half, the Freight took a 27-20 lead after a touchdown by Isaiah Coulter and a good kick from Sutherland.
On the kickoff, Aaron Jackson intercepted the ball and ran it back for a touchdown as time expired. This put the Freight up 33-20 after a missed kick.
THIRD QUARTER
Coulter scored his third touchdown of the game to start the third quarter, putting Fishers up 39-20 after a bad snap for the extra point kick.
The ball deflected off of a San Diego player on the kick off and the Freight's Tamar Heart caught it in the air, giving possession to Fishers once again. The Freight attempted a field goal but did not score to end that drive.
The Strike Force made it 39-26 with a touchdown by John Maldonado. They attempted a two-point conversion but could not score.
FOURTH QUARTER
About five minutes into the fourth quarter, Sutherland kicked a field goal to extend the Freight's lead to 42-26.
Maldonado scored another touchdown for the Strike Force to make it 42-32. They attempted a two-point conversion again, but did not get it.
Dominic Roberto ran the ball in for a touchdown with about three minutes to go in the last quarter to put the Freight up 49-32 after a good kick from Sutherland.
San Diego scored a touchdown to make it 49-40 after a successful two-point conversion with less than a minute to play.
After running out the clock, the Freight secured the 49-40 win over the San Diego Strike Force, extending their win streak to four games in a row.
