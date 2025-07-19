Pirates Suffer Setback in Green Bay

July 19, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

GREEN BAY, WI - The Massachusetts Pirates were held to just 10 points in the second half as the Green Bay Blizzard clinched a berth in the upcoming Indoor Football League playoffs with a 56-27 victory at the Resch Center. The Pirates (7-8) led three times in the first half but could not slow down the Blizzard (10-5) as Green Bay swept the season series from Massachusetts.

The Pirates took the opening kickoff and put together an 11-play drive that resulted in a 24-yard field goal by Josh Gable for the first points of the contest. The Blizzard wasted no time coming back as quarterback Max Meylor threw two passes to JT Davis and then handed off to Kymani Clarke for a two-yard touchdown run for a 7-3 lead.

The Pirates would reclaim the lead with 52 seconds on the clock in the quarter as quarterback Kenji Bahar scored his 26th rushing touchdown of the season on a one-yard scamper, capping a six-play 44-yard drive, giving Massachusetts a 10-7 lead after one.

The second quarter saw both teams turn the ball over. The Blizzard were deep in their own territory and on second and 12 from the 12, Meylor was intercepted by defensive back Smoke Monday, who returned it to the four-yard line. On the next play, Bahar fumbled the ball as he tried to hand off to Pooka Williams Jr. Scean Mustin recovered the ball, and it led to the Blizzard's second score. Meylor threw a five-yard shovel pass to Lowell Patron for the third lead change of the game, with Green Bay out front 14-10.

The Pirates' offense almost misfired again on the next possession. With a first and goal at the three, Bahar fumbled again. This time he recovered at the 19. A defensive pass interference penalty moved the ball back to the four-yard line, and two plays later, it was Bahar running it in for his second rushing touchdown of the night to put Massachusetts back out front 17-14 with 3:36 remaining in the first half.

Green Bay would answer as Meylor threw his second touchdown pass of the half, as Andre Williams pulled in a 12-yard strike. Andrew Mevis added the point after for a 21-17 lead with 60 seconds on the clock. The Pirates drove all the way to the Green Bay six, but Gable's 14-yard field goal attempt was no good as the Blizzard led by four points at the break.

Green Bay started the third quarter with a bang as on the first play Meylor threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Williams, his second TD reception of the game, to give the Blizzard an 11-point lead at 28-17.

The Pirates added a 25-yard field goal from Gable to close the deficit to eight points with 8:12 remaining in the quarter, but the lead increased to 15 as Meylor connected with Patron for his second touchdown. The successful six-play, 30-yard drive gave the Blizzard the confidence to attempt an onside kick. The kick was recovered by Green Bay's Kevin Ransom, and five plays later, it was Meylor throwing his fifth touchdown pass of the game. Clarke made a six-yard TD reception, and the quarter ended with the Blizzard leading 41-20.

The fourth quarter began with the Pirates scoring on a six-play 30-yard drive with Bahar hitting Teo Redding with a clutch four-yard touchdown pass from five yards out. Gable's PAT made the score 41-27 with 9:42 to play.

The Blizzard would score the next two touchdowns as TJ Davis found the end zone from 27 yards out on Meylor's sixth TD pass of the game. Then Ransom intercepted Bahar and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown. Green Bay's good fortune continued as the conversion snap bounced to Mevis, who executed a perfect drop kick to make the final score 56-27.

The Pirates' final regular season game will be next Friday night at the Tsongas Center at 7:05 against the Bay Area Panthers.







