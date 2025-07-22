Meet the Pirates: Isaac Zico's Championship Mission

July 22, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - "Before it's all said and done, I would love to see this team win another championship," said Massachusetts Pirates wide receiver Isaac Zico. "I honestly think this team deserves it more than any other team; the camaraderie we have with each other ... it would be fulfilling just to win a championship."

After falling short in the 2024 IFL championship last season, the only thing on 29-year-old Isaac Zico's mind is to bring another championship to the Pirates' organization and the first IFL championship to the city of Lowell, MA.

Zico has been one of the team's most productive receivers in franchise history and a significant reason why Massachusetts has made the playoffs during all five years of his career with the team.

However, Zico's football career has never been a linear path to success. From having to work his way from the ground up at the collegiate level and battling immense talent in the NFL, the Atlanta, GA, native is familiar with fighting through adversity.

Growing up in South Carolina, Zico found his love for football through a church flag football league. It wasn't until the eighth grade, when he lived in Atlanta, that Zico began playing tackle football.

With just one year of organized football under his belt, Zico immediately saw playing time during his freshman year at Alexander High School in Douglasville, GA.

To further his development as a wide receiver, Zico attended former NFL MVP Cam Newton's seven-on-seven all-star camp during the summer of 2013. It was at Newton's camp that the receiver realized he had a future in the sport, matching up with prominent football programs with a plethora of future NFL talent.

When it was all said and done, Zico was a camp standout, being elected camp MVP and to the all-star team - a rare feat for someone who had only played organized football for four years at that point. His time at the camp was validating, especially as he went head-to-head with athletes bound for powerhouse collegiate programs.

"If I could make it here where guys around me are four- or five-star [athletes], they're committed to Georgia, Alabama, Auburn ... I was just like, 'Yeah, there's definitely a future in the sport for me," Zico recalled.

However, despite people in his personal circle insisting he was going to play Division One collegiate football, Zico didn't have any offers following his senior campaign. Determined to keep his dream alive, he chose to play at Georgia Military College, a junior college known for producing Division One talent.

At Georgia Military, Zico showed flashes of potential after seeing time as a notable contributor during his freshman year, but it was his sophomore season in 2016 that put his name on the map, as he hauled in 938 yards and 14 touchdowns on 46 receptions, averaging roughly 20 yards per catch.

Zico's performance in 2016 caught the attention of recruiters nationwide, earning him official visits to Washington State University, Western Kentucky University, and Purdue University. During the recruiting process, both coaches who were recruiting Zico from Washington State and Western Kentucky joined the Purdue coaching staff, helping seal his decision to spend the next two years in Lafayette, IN.

In 2017, Zico didn't play a major role during his junior season at Purdue, but he broke out as a senior the following year, posting 743 yards and six touchdowns on 46 receptions. The Tennessee Titans took note of his production after transitioning from the JUCO level to the Big Ten Conference and signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2019 to participate in rookie minicamp.

However, Tennessee ultimately decided to release Zico one month later due to an overabundance of established receivers already poised to make the roster. Still determined to earn his chance, the receiver landed another opportunity in the NFL in August, signing with the Arizona Cardinals as training camp began to kick into gear across the NFL.

Part of Zico's success in the IFL with the Pirates stems from his experience training with NFL coaches and players. Throughout the years, Zico has learned from and trained with a variety of notable names, like Super Bowl Champion AJ Brown during his time in Tennessee, Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton, and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, among others, with the Cardinals - experiences Zico does not take for granted.

"Being surrounded by guys that played three or four years in the league, made money, and had status - [I took] heed to some of the things they would say and just learned a whole new aspect of the game," said Zico. "Just being around those guys was amazing. You can't recreate those things. Those are once-in-a-lifetime memories."

But it was in Arizona where Zico found a true mentor, NFL Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald. The Cardinals legend played a pivotal role in shaping Zico's approach to the game to this day, particularly how he viewed his value as a versatile player.

One lesson from Fitzgerald still remains with Zico: the importance of special teams. The former NFL wide receiver emphasized that young players typically overlook how crucial contributions on special teams are and how they can help a player make an NFL roster.

That mindset has remained essential to Zico's identity as a player, as today he's not only a reliable target in the passing game but has also been one of the best kick returners in the IFL on a statistical level.

"At the time, I was a receiver and didn't look at special teams as seriously as I did at receiver," said Zico on his conversations with Fitzgerald. "I trained to be a receiver, but he was like, 'If you can't do it at one position, find another position you can do it at. If they need you as a [punt returner], do those things.' Because that keeps the coaches like, 'Dang, if we can't use him at receiver, where else can we use him?'"

Zico's time with the Cardinals during training camp was an unforgettable experience in his football journey, being able to pick the brains of seasoned veterans to learn a whole new aspect of the game, and experiencing his dream of playing in the NFL.

"It brings tears of joy to your eyes," said Zico, recalling memories of him running out of the tunnel onto the practice field in front of hundreds of thousands of Arizona fans. 'You've dreamt all your life to get to this point, and then you finally get to that point, and it's just everything you've ever wanted it to be.'"

Following training camp, Zico was released by Arizona during roster cutdowns. He later signed with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League, but the season was shut down due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Looking to get back on the turf, Zico joined The Spring League in 2021, playing for the Linemen. He helped lead the team to win the league's first and only championship, in the Mega Bowl - a victory that reignited his professional career.

Shortly after the championship win, Zico was casually scrolling through his direct messages on social media, and to his surprise, he found a message from Pirates' Founder and President Jawad Yatim letting the receiver know of the team's interest in signing him. Except, this wasn't a new message; it was from 2019 after Zico parted ways with the Cardinals.

The receiver immediately reached back out to Yatim but then decided to take Yatim up on his offer, ultimately becoming a Pirate. However, Zico was in Worcester for just three weeks in 2021, leaving the organization to travel home and care for his mom, who had fallen ill.

Despite the brief stint, Zico found himself drawn to the IFL and especially the Pirates organization and fanbase as a whole. The experience left a lasting impression.

In 2022, with Massachusetts coming off a championship win, Zico returned to the team and posted 435 yards and seven touchdowns on 38 receptions. He was also heavily utilized as a kick returner, ending the season with 428 yards on returns, showcasing his versatility.

In 2023, Zico delivered the best statistical season of his football career, finishing with 953 yards and 23 touchdowns, ranking second in the league in those statistics. He also caught 83 receptions that year - the most in the IFL. Zico also broke a Pirates record in a game against the Iowa Barnstormers that season, catching 14 receptions in a single game, which still holds true to this day.

His 2024 campaign was disrupted due to an injury. Still, Zico remained productive, totaling 30 receptions for 375 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games. When he returned later in the season, he was an important piece in helping Massachusetts return to the IFL National Championship game.

So far in 2025, Zico has recorded 229 yards and three touchdowns on 26 receptions, also posting 570 yards on kickoff returns in 12 games to aid the Pirates in a mid-season turnaround that leaves the team in a playoff spot with three games remaining in the regular season.

Prior to the Pirates' training camp heading into this season, Zico trained with former NFL wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, who praised the 29-year-old's route-running ability and said he belongs in the NFL - a testament to the talent and work ethic Zico brings to the Pirates' organization.

Reflecting on his career in Massachusetts, Zico's greatest pride stems from watching his teammates thrive next to him. In 2021 and 2022, it was Thomas Owens earning All-IFL First Team honors in back-to-back seasons. Zico stepped into the spotlight himself in 2023, and now he's watching wide receiver Teo Redding break out this season.

"It gives me joy to see my guys winning," said Zico. "Especially guys that, over the years, I've grinded with and gotten out of the mud with. I've seen Owens do it over the last five years, then the torch passes to me in 2023, and the torch passes to Redding in 2024 and 2025 ... It makes me happy to see them doing well."

Through every obstacle, Zico has built a career defined by resilience and impact. Whether he's returning a kickoff for a touchdown or guiding a teammate through a play, his presence resonates beyond the stat sheet. As Massachusetts prepares to fight for a potential playoff push, Zico's focus remains on a championship.







Indoor Football League Stories from July 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.