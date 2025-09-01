A Legacy Anchored: Pirates Launch Inaugural Hall of Fame Class

Published on September 1, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates are officially announcing the franchise's inaugural Hall of Fame class in 2025. Since the organization was founded in 2018, competing in two professional arena football leagues, there has been a wealth of elite talent on the field and many influential figures off it, each leaving a lasting impact over the past eight years and seven seasons.

Pirates Founder, President, and General Manager Jawad Yatim expresses his excitement in highlighting the inaugural class while reflecting on the Pirates' journey to this phase in their franchise's history.

"While creating the Pirates, I always envisioned a period of time in which we would begin to formulate and compose a Hall of Fame for the organization. Back then, it seemed like an afterthought given the amount of operational work and responsibilities presented among us heading into our inaugural season, but nonetheless an exciting mark in our history as a franchise once the time became appropriate. Throughout the years, hundreds of individuals had become Pirates in one manner or another, occupying a position of need and doing it to the best of their ability. Every one of them has played a role in establishing the presence we have within the game today, and we look forward to honoring those who have made the biggest impact and left a legacy that echoes throughout the organization to this day."

The Pirates will introduce the list of nominees to the fans on September 12th via social media and the team website. Once the list is released to the public, fans are encouraged to vote for their favorite nominees and those they think deserve a place within the Pirates Hall of Fame. Along with the fan vote, team management will be included in the final determination on the individuals selected. Hall of Fame selections will be announced in December in conjunction with members of Pirate Nation and loved ones of those selected.

The Pirates Hall of Fame will display a commemorative logo designed by Pirates Director of Marketing & Media Content, Adrian Figueroa, whose detailed mark will symbolize the impact of those selected.

"Having assisted the organization since our transition to the IFL, I have had the pleasure of working side-by-side with some amazing talent throughout the franchise. This organization prides itself on recruiting the best talent locally and from around the country, allowing all of their cumulative talents and skills to elevate the Pirates organization to the levels of success it has experienced."

The inaugural Hall of Fame class will be honored during a 2026 home game to be announced at a later date, in which each selection will be awarded a coveted Pirates Hall of Fame jacket. Stay tuned for additional details.







Indoor Football League Stories from September 1, 2025

A Legacy Anchored: Pirates Launch Inaugural Hall of Fame Class - Massachusetts Pirates

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.