Fan Voting for 2026 Pirates Hall of Fame Class Now Open

Published on September 28, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - The time has come, Pirate Nation! It is now time to cast your vote for first 8 inaugural members of the Pirates Hall of Fame!

Visit the link below, and cast your fan vote for six (6) player Nominees, and two (2) Support/Coach role Nominees. Spread the word and get your friends and family to vote as well, as this will be an important step towards getting them into the HOF as an Inductee!

Stay tuned to Pirates social media and emails, as we will be announcing "Double Vote" days in the near future, where you can cast an ADDITIONAL vote for your selections and help give them another push towards the goal of being inducted into the Hall of Fame! Learn more about the Pirates Hall of Fame by visiting the Pirates Hall of Fame page .







Indoor Football League Stories from September 28, 2025

Fan Voting for 2026 Pirates Hall of Fame Class Now Open - Massachusetts Pirates

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.