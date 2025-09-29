Gunslingers Re-Sign Four Key Players from 2025 Roster

The San Antonio Gunslingers have announced the return of four key players from last year's roster: WR Glen Gibbons, WR Austin Upshaw, QB Joaquin Collazo, and K Tyler Huettel.

Gibbons (5'8, 180 lbs) returns for his second season in San Antonio after a standout rookie year with 51 receptions for 573 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Upshaw (6'2, 195 lbs) comes back for his third season with the Gunslingers. In 2025, he recorded 49 receptions for 493 yards and 4 touchdowns, providing a consistent target in the passing game.

Collazo (6'3, 195 lbs) enters his second season after a strong rookie campaign where he completed 156 passes for 1,689 yards and 37 touchdowns, while also adding 230 rushing yards and 6 rushing touchdowns to his stat line.

Huettel (5'9, 230 lbs) returns for his second season after being named to the 2025 All-Rookie Team. In his first year, he connected on 60 PATs, 9 field goals, and 2 deuces.

With Gibbons, Upshaw, Collazo, and Huettel all back for 2026, the Gunslingers have locked in a core group of playmakers as they prepare for the upcoming season.







